Stephen Humphrys' stunning 50-yard effort capped a 20-minute comeback from Hearts to sink 10-man Dundee United and leave them bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Steven Fletcher's tidy finish gave United a deserved lead before Ryan Edwards was sent off before the break for a lunge on Andy Halliday.
Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane turned the match for Hearts - who had Josh Ginnelly sent off in added time - as they finished with a flourish through Humphrys' incredible strike.
The win extends Hearts' advantage in third place to seven points while United, having looked in a strong early position to haul themselves off the foot of the table, are now winless in five league games.
United head coach Liam Fox will rue his captain's sending off, because they started the game well on top.
Fletcher's clever touch and finish from Ilmari Niskanen's cross had them in front, before Edwards lost control with his follow through on Halliday and made his team's life more difficult.
Referee Nick Walsh only produced the red card after a VAR check, but it was a reckless challenge.
It did not initially derail United, though, who hit a post via Glen Middleton. But Hearts eventually made the extra man count in the second half.
Shankland turned home his 17th league goal after expertly controlling Barrie McKay's cross, and six minutes later Cochrane latched on to another good pass from McKay to slide in Hearts' second.
Ginnelly was tamely dismissed for time-wasting in stoppage time, before the highlight of the afternoon came from Humphrys.
The half-time substitute picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, dribbled up the pitch and drove a wonderful shot from his own half up and over the stranded United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.
Player of the match - Stephen Humphrys
United cause own downfall as Hearts rally - analysis
United only really have themselves to blame for another defeat. They started really well, and seemed determined to get in Hearts' faces and bring a strong physical presence.
Fletcher was at the heart of that, as he bullied his markers in the first half and got the crucial goal. But Edwards got himself the wrong side of the line, and it cost his team.
While they were good initially with 10 men, the space Shankland was afforded for the equaliser was poor and United did not recover.
Hearts will view this as a bit of a get-out-of-jail-free card. They did not react to Wednesday's heavy loss by Rangers and could have been more than a goal down at the break.
But such is the options on their bench they were able to bring on Humphrys, who put himself about and worked the United defence, and Cochrane, who was relentless and scored the second goal.
McKay was involved in both goals, and Shankland is just a fantastic finisher. Yes, they were poor early on, but Hearts flexed their muscles and eventually dispatched another opponent at Tynecastle, where only Celtic and Rangers have taken three points this season.
What they said
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster game. We started poorly and were poor in possession again.
"They got the goal and they were the better of the two teams but the sending off changes the game in our favour and we manage to see it out and get the result, which is great."
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "I'm really, really proud of them. My boys gave absolutely everything. My first thought is I thought it [the red card] was harsh. It was a full-blooded tackle and he won the ball clearly.
"I haven't seen it again to I'm talking from memory. For the rest of the first half with 10 men we were good. We knew we were going to have to defend in the second half as Hearts are a top side."
What next?
Both sides turn their attention to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, with Hearts away to Championship side Hamilton Academical live on BBC Scotland on Friday (19:45 GMT), and United at home to Kilmarnock the next day (15:00).
