Scottish Premiership
Hearts 2-1 Dundee United: Fifteen-minute comeback sinks 10-man visitors

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts Stephen Humphrys celebrates with teammates after making it 3-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United
Stephen Humphrys' stoppage-time goal from his own half capped Hearts' comeback

Stephen Humphrys' stunning 50-yard effort capped a 20-minute comeback from Hearts to sink 10-man Dundee United and leave them bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Fletcher's tidy finish gave United a deserved lead before Ryan Edwards was sent off before the break for a lunge on Andy Halliday.

Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane turned the match for Hearts - who had Josh Ginnelly sent off in added time - as they finished with a flourish through Humphrys' incredible strike.

The win extends Hearts' advantage in third place to seven points while United, having looked in a strong early position to haul themselves off the foot of the table, are now winless in five league games.

United head coach Liam Fox will rue his captain's sending off, because they started the game well on top.

Fletcher's clever touch and finish from Ilmari Niskanen's cross had them in front, before Edwards lost control with his follow through on Halliday and made his team's life more difficult.

Referee Nick Walsh only produced the red card after a VAR check, but it was a reckless challenge.

It did not initially derail United, though, who hit a post via Glen Middleton. But Hearts eventually made the extra man count in the second half.

Shankland turned home his 17th league goal after expertly controlling Barrie McKay's cross, and six minutes later Cochrane latched on to another good pass from McKay to slide in Hearts' second.

Ginnelly was tamely dismissed for time-wasting in stoppage time, before the highlight of the afternoon came from Humphrys.

The half-time substitute picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, dribbled up the pitch and drove a wonderful shot from his own half up and over the stranded United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

Player of the match - Stephen Humphrys

Hearts' Stephen Humphrys celebrates after making it 3-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United at Tynecastle
Humphrys (centre) could get it for his goal alone, but his impact after coming on at the break was excellent too

United cause own downfall as Hearts rally - analysis

United only really have themselves to blame for another defeat. They started really well, and seemed determined to get in Hearts' faces and bring a strong physical presence.

Fletcher was at the heart of that, as he bullied his markers in the first half and got the crucial goal. But Edwards got himself the wrong side of the line, and it cost his team.

While they were good initially with 10 men, the space Shankland was afforded for the equaliser was poor and United did not recover.

Hearts will view this as a bit of a get-out-of-jail-free card. They did not react to Wednesday's heavy loss by Rangers and could have been more than a goal down at the break.

But such is the options on their bench they were able to bring on Humphrys, who put himself about and worked the United defence, and Cochrane, who was relentless and scored the second goal.

McKay was involved in both goals, and Shankland is just a fantastic finisher. Yes, they were poor early on, but Hearts flexed their muscles and eventually dispatched another opponent at Tynecastle, where only Celtic and Rangers have taken three points this season.

What they said

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster game. We started poorly and were poor in possession again.

"They got the goal and they were the better of the two teams but the sending off changes the game in our favour and we manage to see it out and get the result, which is great."

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "I'm really, really proud of them. My boys gave absolutely everything. My first thought is I thought it [the red card] was harsh. It was a full-blooded tackle and he won the ball clearly.

"I haven't seen it again to I'm talking from memory. For the rest of the first half with 10 men we were good. We knew we were going to have to defend in the second half as Hearts are a top side."

What next?

Both sides turn their attention to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, with Hearts away to Championship side Hamilton Academical live on BBC Scotland on Friday (19:45 GMT), and United at home to Kilmarnock the next day (15:00).

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72HillSubstituted forKuolat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15RowlesSubstituted forCochraneat 69'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forHumphrysat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 3KingsleyBooked at 78minsSubstituted forNeilsonat 88'minutes
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKay
  • 30GinnellyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 19Cochrane
  • 20Neilson
  • 29Humphrys
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 29mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 3McMann
  • 2Smith
  • 14SibbaldBooked at 22minsSubstituted forFreemanat 74'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forMacleodat 85'minutes
  • 8PawlettBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDjoumat 52'minutes
  • 15Middleton
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 10Djoum
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 27Ayina
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,279

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Dundee United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Dundee United 1. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Booking

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Dylan Levitt tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Neilson.

  11. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Garang Kuol following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Stephen Kingsley because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Ilmari Niskanen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren249692633-733
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
10Ross County2556142038-1821
11Motherwell2455142738-1120
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

