FA Cup: Watch all of Paul Mullin's goals for Wrexham

FA Cup fourth round: Wrexham v Sheffield United Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website.

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to add to his FA Cup goal tally and cause another upset.

Mullin, 28, is currently this season's leading cup scorer and leading the race for the Golden Ball with seven goals.

Having beaten Coventry in the third round the National League side host another Championship club, Sheffield United, on Sunday.

"We go into any game with a game plan to win the game and try our best," Mullin said.

"It's not going to be any easy game for Sheffield United. We know they're going to be the favourites going into the game which is unusual for us this season.

"But it's a challenge we relish and we're going to give our best and hopefully we can come out on top.

"It's got the magic of the FA Cup for a reason because things happen every year that keep the competition interesting.

"We've done really well this season to get this far and hopefully we can go further."

In reaching the fourth round for the first time since 1997, Wrexham beat Blyth Spartans, Oldham Athletic, Farnborough before a 4-3 win at Coventry.

But while the Dragons have enjoyed a memorable run in this season's Cup, promotion to the EFL after a 16-year absence remains the club's priority.

Phil Parkinson's side turn their attention to the FA Cup having gone top of the National League after a 3-0 midweek win at Gateshead and having secured a last gasp 3-2 win at Maidstone last Saturday

"The main objective of the season has always been promotion and obviously having a good FA Cup run is an added bonus," Mullin told BBC Sport Wales.

"But the league's our bread and butter where we earn the money and I thought it was a great win on Tuesday night backing up Saturday's win also.

"We've got a real belief going into any game that we can go and win it.

"I think that's been instilled from the gaffer from day one and we also never give up.

"It's been a great start to the season for us and it's getting to the crunch stage soon.

"We've worked really hard to get ourselves in a good position and we will continue to work hard to take it forward."

Merseyside-born Mullin was called up into the England C squad last season, but was forced to pull out with injury.

He is eligible to play for Wales through the grandparent rule

"I'd love to play for Wales and represent the people of here [Wrexham] more than anywhere because they are the people who get to watch me every week," said Mullin, scorer of 20 league goals so far this season.

"But that's not something I'm thinking about, that's not something I'm expecting, but if it was to happen then I'd obviously be over the moon with it."

