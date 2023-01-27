Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Will Aimson was part of the Blackpool side which beat Exeter in the League Two play-off final in 2017

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool.

Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

"It's all happened very quickly, but I couldn't turn down the opportunity to join the club," he said.

"I've got plenty of experience in this league and played a lot of games at this level so I will be looking to add that to the group as one of the older lads."