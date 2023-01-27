Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth have won both of their league matches since head coach John Mousinho took over

New Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says his first week in charge has been a bit of a whirlwind.

The 36-year-old was appointed 24 hours before Saturday's home game against Exeter City in League One.

"My first week has had a bit of everything really - it's been a surreal experience," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I didn't have much time to prepare for the first training session and then the game straight away, it was very interesting."

Portsmouth have won both of their matches and kept two clean sheets under Mousinho, 2-0 against the Grecians and then at Fleetwood by the same scoreline on Tuesday.

The new head coach said their midweek game gave them a bit of time to focus.

"There was probably a bit of calmness going into the game against Fleetwood on Tuesday because we [squad and staff] had a bit of time together on the Monday to get away from the madness, which was quite useful," Mousinho said.

"Those 48 hours gave us a bit of time to relax and focus on a few things in the video room rather than the training pitch."

'I know we've got good footballers'

When Mousinho was appointed, Pompey were without a win in nine league games.

The ex-Burton, Stevenage, Wycombe, Brentford and Oxford United defender has been impressed with how the players have responded since his arrival.

"I knew this was a good squad but I didn't know how quickly they'd bounce back and show that confidence again," he said.

"Confidence is an enigma, you need it to win games, but sometimes you only get it back by winning games - it is a vicious cycle.

"I know we've got good footballers, they show it at games and during training, and if they can pick up everything else around them we can have success."

'Still time' to do business

Portsmouth have made two loan signings so far in the January transfer window.

Mousinho says the owners will back him for multiple new signings in the final few days, if the right players are available.

"I think we are close on a couple of players," he added.

"We [the board and I] are aligned, some positional tweaks have been made, and while it might feel like it's getting late there is still a lot of time and even on the last day of the transfer window there is time to do a lot of business - things are going well."

Pompey, who are 10th in League One, head to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough on Saturday.