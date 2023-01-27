Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Mullin's delivery was superb throughout the match at Balmoral Stadium

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen is desperate to hold on to midfielder Josh Mullin after his man-of-the-match performance against Cove Rangers.

Mullin is on loan with Bullen's side from Livingston but could be recalled to Tony Macaroni Arena this month.

He set up two goals and scored twice himself in the 5-0 thrashing of Cove that took Ayr to within a point of Championship leaders Queen's Park.

"We do want to keep him, but ultimately he's not our player," said Bullen.

"That decision is in the hands of Livingston, Josh and the powers that be at our club but we've got a few days to hopefully negotiate something.

"Dipo Akinyemi's been outstanding too - he got a great assist, caused havoc and allowed Fraser Bryden to come on a nick a goal. It was a great finish, and I'm delighted to see him back.

"It puts that bit of pressure on Queen's Park and Dundee," Bullen added to BBC Scotland Sport.

Nick McAllister got Ayr's first, poking home a loose ball after Kyle McClelland misjudged a Mullin free-kick.

Mullin's terrific cross was finished by Ben Dempsey then the provider made it three after a fine Akinyemi pass.

Bryden's strike into the top corner and Mullin's free-kick in off the crossbar completed the rout.

Leaders Queen's Park play third-placed Dundee - who are four points behind Bullen's Ayr but have two games in hand - on Saturday.