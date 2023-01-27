Ryan Porteous: Hibs defender joins Watford
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has joined Watford from Hibernian for a fee in the region of £450,000.
The 23-year-old was out of contract at Easter Road this summer and had turned down the offer of a new deal.
Porteous, who made more than 150 appearances for the club, made his Scotland debut in September.
Lee Johnson's Hibs are sixth in the Scottish Premiership, while Watford are third in the Championship and pushing for a return to the Premier League.
