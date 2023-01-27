Last updated on .From the section Football

Argentina won the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022

The United States will host the 2024 Copa America, which will feature 10 teams from South America and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

It will be the second time the Copa America has been hosted outside of South America.

Ecuador was originally scheduled to host the tournament but its government said in November it would be unable to.

The 2021 tournament took place in Brazil and was won by Argentina.

The Copa America typically includes the 10 Conmebol teams but this time will expand to include a further six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, who must qualify through the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

That means the US, who were knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16 in Qatar, are not guaranteed a place at the tournament despite hosting it.

The US, who held the tournament in 2016 for a special centenary edition, are also the joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup with Mexico.