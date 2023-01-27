Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

'Players are behind me' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and the BBC Sport website & app, text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Jim Goodwin has vowed to repay the faith of Aberdeen's board and says "it would have been very easy for them to sack me on the spot" following Monday's Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel.

The Dons lost to the sixth-tier side to heap more pressure on Goodwin.

Aberdeen's directors met on Wednesday and chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement confirming Goodwin would take charge against Hibernian on Saturday.

"The board of directors have taken a courageous decision," said Goodwin.

"It would have been very easy for them to sack me on the spot on Monday night but they took time to consider the decision, they have shown great faith in me, they've shown they still believe I am the man to take this club forward.

"But I have got to go and prove that to them now all over again and I have got to prove that to the supporters.

"I will not be walking away from anything. It would have been easy for me to do that. I am up for the challenge. I am as determined as ever to make a success of it."

Cormack's statement external-link gave no assurances regarding Goodwin's position beyond the trip to Easter Road and demanded "an immediate response".

Goodwin added: "There is no time frame on it, I'm taking it game by game right now, it is as simple as that. I am going to try and win Saturday's game and then we will see what Sunday brings.

"The statement can be interpreted however people want to interpret it. The run of results we have been on has not been good enough for a club of this size and it is game by game for me, it is as simple as that."

Despite Aberdeen's run of three straight defeats and just one win from nine, Goodwin is adamant he has the "full support" of his players.

"It is never a nice thing to hear when there are people in the media and ex-professionals talking about me 'losing the dressing room'," he said.

"I can honestly say that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I have got great people within the dressing room, great characters and players who understand the situation, realise the seriousness of the situation and of the conversations I have had with them.

"They are all in full support of me so I think they know themselves they owe everybody out there a performance and we are in this together."