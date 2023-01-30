Close menu

Sean Dyche: Everton name former Burnley boss as new manager

Breaking news

Everton have named Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard last week with the club 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety.

Dyche, 51, had been out of work since he was dismissed by Burnley last April after almost 10 years at the Clarets.

He is Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri's seventh managerial appointment since buying into the club in February 2016.

Dyche guided Burnley to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes, including a first European qualification in 51 years, after they finished seventh in 2017-18.

His immediate task will be to guide Everton out of the relegation zone and to safety with 18 games remaining.

Everton are next in action on 4 February, when they host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, with a game against Merseyside rivals Liverpool on 13 February.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was also a contender for the job and held talks with Everton's hierarchy.

  • Comment posted by postman20, today at 14:17

    hahahahahahaha, will be sacked in May when they go down, Everton the club that keeps on giving

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 14:17

    Now that Dyche has beaten Big Sam to an emergency posting, he can finally enjoy a full pint of wine.

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 14:17

    Not even this appointment will put a smile on livarpool's followers after the beating they took again from Brighton yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Sizzler, today at 14:17

    Perfect Fit 👍

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:17

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 14:17

    Bielsa was a better choice.

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 14:17

    I hope he got them to agree that all transfer targets need to be signed off and agreed with him, otherwise will just end up same as the rest. Someone else signs rubbish players, rubbish players play rubbish, manager sacked

  • Comment posted by why, today at 14:17

    Groan! big Sam version 2....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:16

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 14:16

    Will do a better job than the last manager (plus he has good championship experience!)

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 14:16

    sensible appointment but he’s not a miracle worker so i don’t see him keeping them up

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 14:15

    I hope he achieves his remit, but I have a feeling the cracks are too big for him to fill.

  • Comment posted by the cliff edge, today at 14:15

    Well, that'll bring the stylish silky play that toffees fans so crave. Hoof!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:15

  • Comment posted by U20991173, today at 14:15

    Sean allardyche suits everton.

    How long until the fans turn on him and he gets his payout at the end of the season?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:15

    Great choice … will bring back some discipline in the players .. hopefully have a positive influence on the board as well ?
    Look forward to how Everton progress from here on in

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 14:15

    Good luck Sean. You're goona need it !

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

  • Comment posted by Wes, today at 14:14

    Is this planning ahead for the life in the Championship?

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 14:14

    Safety guaranteed. 18% possession guaranteed.

