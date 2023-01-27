Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Michail Antonio has scored four goals in all competitions this season

West Ham have "no intention" of selling striker Michail Antonio despite the player saying he is talking to other clubs, says manager David Moyes.

Antonio said there was a possibility he could leave during the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been at the Hammers since 2015 and is the club's all-time leading Premier League scorer.

"[Antonio] said it but we here have got no intention of doing anything," Moyes said.

"Sometimes players choose to do that, some of them want to go. But at the moment we want [him] here, we want him playing well, we want him scoring goals, and we're happy to have him."

Antonio, who has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and a loan move to Chelsea, said he would be upset if he left West Ham.

"Honestly, I've not ruled anything out. That's all I can say. Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens," he said on The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I won't be upset about staying and I'll definitely be upset if I leave because obviously I've enjoyed my time here, but football is football.

"Players move, players stay and eight-and-a-half years at one club, I would never have thought of it because before I came to West Ham the most I stayed at a club was two years."