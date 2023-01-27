Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Matt Phillips has played more than 200 games for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips is unlikely to play again this season as he needs surgery on an injured quad muscle.

The 31-year-old's injury happened 10 days ago in the Baggies' FA Cup replay win against Chesterfield.

A consultant recommended surgery and three to four months of recovery.

"He will have [surgery] on Saturday," said Albion manager Carlos Corberan. "Probably it will be difficult for him to come back this season."

Corberan, who takes his side to Bristol City for an FA Cup fourth-round tie this weekend, will also be missing Kyle Bartley, who will return to action with the B team on Friday.

Bartley's comeback from a lengthy thigh injury was delayed by a further setback, but his return is greeted by Corberan as "a positive".