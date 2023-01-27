Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Charlie Lakin (left) started his career with Birmingham City

Doncaster have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old has impressed head coach Danny Schofield while training with Rovers this week.

"I can't wait to get going," said Lakin. "My aim is to play as many games as I can and also help the team get into the top seven."

Lakin joined Burton in 2021 from his boyhood club Birmingham and played 36 times for the Brewers.

"It adds competition for places in that area of the pitch - something we were looking to do," Schofield told the club's website. "Charlie will come in and do that."

Lakin could make his debut in the this weekend's away game against Mansfield.