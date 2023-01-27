Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League while Villa are 11th

Aston Villa have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for their players' reaction to Southampton's disallowed goal on Saturday.

James Ward-Prowse's 65th-minute strike was eventually overturned by the Video Assistant Referee for a foul in the build-up.

Referee Michael Salisbury was surrounded by Villa players and subsequently booked Douglas Luiz.

Ollie Watkins scored 12 minutes later to give Villa a 1-0 win at St Mary's.

Villa admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty from the FA for a breach of rule E20 which states that players "failed to conduct themselves in an orderly manner".