Cameron Jerome scored four goals in 52 league appearances for Luton

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton.

The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. external-link

Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton on Saturday.

"He's played at the top level, in Europe and played 50-odd times in the Championship in the last two years," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

"People shouldn't be mis-guided by his age. His physical data is still unbelievable and he's in incredible shape.

"We're signing him because we think he can have an affect on the team and help us."

Jerome started his career with Cardiff in 2004 and went on to have spells in the Premier League with Birmingham, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Norwich.

He then joined Derby before a two-season spell in the Turkish top flight with Goztepe.

MK Dons brought him back to English football in October 2020 and he moved on to Luton the following summer.

