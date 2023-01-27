Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Leeds United, Brighton and Ipswich Town are among the long list of Mustapha Carayol's former clubs

Winger Mustapha Carayol has signed a new deal to stay with Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough forward joined Burton on a short-term deal in September after leaving Gillingham.

He has scored two goals in 18 games for the League One strugglers.

"He's been a brilliant influence in the dressing room," Burton boss Dino Maamria said. "We need people with his experience to help us push on."