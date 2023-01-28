Match ends, Manchester United 3, Reading 1.
Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.
After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals' resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony's incisive pass.
He doubled United's lead four minutes later, curling in from the edge of the box after collecting Fred's pass.
Andy Carroll was sent off for the visitors after picking up his second yellow card shortly before Fred backheeled in the hosts' third goal from Bruno Fernandes' cross.
While Erik ten Hag's side had opportunities to score a fourth, substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for Championship side Reading from Tom Ince's corner.
Casemiro and Fred show the way in front of goal
The last of United's 12 FA Cup triumphs came in 2016 and Ten Hag signalled the importance he is placing on this competition by selecting a strong starting XI containing just one change from their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win against Nottingham Forest midweek.
And there could be little doubt United deserved their victory after dominating a one-sided affair in which they initially struggled to make the breakthrough because of profligate finishing.
Winger Antony was particularly wasteful with four shots in the first half, each curling effort almost a carbon copy of the previous one, all drifting wide of the far post.
Fernandes twice dragged efforts across goal and wide, while Wout Weghorst, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford all had opportunities to break the deadlock.
When United did get the ball in the back of the net VAR came to Reading's rescue, with Netherlands forward Weghorst ruled offside before he nodded the ball in Rashford's direction, with the England striker heading in at the back post in vain.
They were nearly made to pay on the stroke of half-time but goalkeeper David de Gea saved with his legs after Tyrell Malacia's error presented the ball to Junior Hoilett 10 yards out.
Casemiro's quality came to the fore after the break, using his experience and nous to deliver a wonderful finish from Antony's pass, then adding a second before Brazil midfielder Fred provided a sprinkling of samba flair with a sublime finish to ensure a comfortable passage for United.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 5Maguire
- 2Lindelöf
- 12MalaciaBooked at 78mins
- 18CasemiroSubstituted forMainooat 73'minutes
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 57'minutes
- 21Antony
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forPellistriat 68'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forGarnachoat 68'minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forElangaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Li Martínez
- 17Fred
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 33Williams
- 36Elanga
- 49Garnacho
- 73Mainoo
Reading
Formation 5-3-2
- 1LumleySubstituted forBouzanisat 75'minutes
- 23HoilettSubstituted forMbengueat 69'minutes
- 17Yiadom
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 12Baba
- 10Ince
- 22LoumSubstituted forFornahat 62'minutes
- 8HendrickSubstituted forCraigat 75'minutes
- 2CarrollBooked at 65mins
- 9Lucas JoãoSubstituted forLongat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dann
- 7Long
- 11Meite
- 15Azeez
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Fornah
- 21Bouzanis
- 27Mbengue
- 36Craig
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 73,460
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Reading 1.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga tries a through ball, but Facundo Pellistri is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Post update
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Long (Reading).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Craig (Reading).
Booking
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
But that Reading goal shows why Maguire and Lindelof have lost their places as First choice in the back 4!
They switch off too often!
Antony bashing is getting tedious: you haters do realise he didn't set his price tag, right?
Plenty of talent coming through too.
Casemiro looks pure class with every game.
Best of luck for the future.
We are through to the next round and soon to be joined by Brighton.
One word dixon CASEMIRO
It brings back bad memories, awful.