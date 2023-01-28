Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
Man UtdManchester United3ReadingReading1

Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Casemiro double helps hosts reach FA Cup fifth round

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Casemiro scores for Man Utd
Casemiro had not scored twice in a game since January 2020, when playing for Real Madrid against Sevilla

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals' resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony's incisive pass.

He doubled United's lead four minutes later, curling in from the edge of the box after collecting Fred's pass.

Andy Carroll was sent off for the visitors after picking up his second yellow card shortly before Fred backheeled in the hosts' third goal from Bruno Fernandes' cross.

While Erik ten Hag's side had opportunities to score a fourth, substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for Championship side Reading from Tom Ince's corner.

Casemiro and Fred show the way in front of goal

The last of United's 12 FA Cup triumphs came in 2016 and Ten Hag signalled the importance he is placing on this competition by selecting a strong starting XI containing just one change from their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win against Nottingham Forest midweek.

And there could be little doubt United deserved their victory after dominating a one-sided affair in which they initially struggled to make the breakthrough because of profligate finishing.

Winger Antony was particularly wasteful with four shots in the first half, each curling effort almost a carbon copy of the previous one, all drifting wide of the far post.

Fernandes twice dragged efforts across goal and wide, while Wout Weghorst, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford all had opportunities to break the deadlock.

When United did get the ball in the back of the net VAR came to Reading's rescue, with Netherlands forward Weghorst ruled offside before he nodded the ball in Rashford's direction, with the England striker heading in at the back post in vain.

They were nearly made to pay on the stroke of half-time but goalkeeper David de Gea saved with his legs after Tyrell Malacia's error presented the ball to Junior Hoilett 10 yards out.

Casemiro's quality came to the fore after the break, using his experience and nous to deliver a wonderful finish from Antony's pass, then adding a second before Brazil midfielder Fred provided a sprinkling of samba flair with a sublime finish to ensure a comfortable passage for United.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 78mins
  • 18CasemiroSubstituted forMainooat 73'minutes
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 57'minutes
  • 21Antony
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forPellistriat 68'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forGarnachoat 68'minutes
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forElangaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Li Martínez
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 33Williams
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho
  • 73Mainoo

Reading

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1LumleySubstituted forBouzanisat 75'minutes
  • 23HoilettSubstituted forMbengueat 69'minutes
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 12Baba
  • 10Ince
  • 22LoumSubstituted forFornahat 62'minutes
  • 8HendrickSubstituted forCraigat 75'minutes
  • 2CarrollBooked at 65mins
  • 9Lucas JoãoSubstituted forLongat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dann
  • 7Long
  • 11Meite
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue
  • 36Craig
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
73,460

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamReading
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home25
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Reading 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Reading 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga tries a through ball, but Facundo Pellistri is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.

  13. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.

  16. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Michael Craig (Reading).

  18. Booking

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:59

    Lee Dixon is miserable when commentating on matches. Pretty sure he hates united with a passion!

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:01

      Mate replied:
      Nah that's just the way he his, though I think he's a city fan

  • Comment posted by Manc45, today at 21:58

    Casemiro. - Bloody great player

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 22:04

      djw replied:
      Why does he play for cheats then ?

  • Comment posted by mallamibro, today at 22:01

    Great result!

    But that Reading goal shows why Maguire and Lindelof have lost their places as First choice in the back 4!

    They switch off too often!

    • Reply posted by Desiderius Erasmus, today at 22:20

      Desiderius Erasmus replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 22:01

    Very happy with the win but really disappointed the Rashford goal was ruled offside, shows a lack of consistency given Salah's goal was allowed and that the Reading defender deliberately plays the ball and mis-kicks it to Weghorst. Can't believe I'm saying this but the referees really need to read the rule book.

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 22:03

      Bella boy replied:
      Are you havin a laugh - it was offside on Wout all day long.

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 22:00

    Antony was playing out of his skin and a well-deserved MotM.

    Antony bashing is getting tedious: you haters do realise he didn't set his price tag, right?

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 22:04

      lee roy replied:
      It isn't hating. Criticising someone for playing poorly isn't hate. 'Haters' is just a word fan boys like you use when someone criticises a player you like. Get a grip.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 21:57

    Great goals by Casemiro. The assist by Antony for the first one was sublime.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:02

      AJ replied:
      Casemiro was the difference tonight, sheer class.

  • Comment posted by Liquorice Allsports, today at 21:57

    Man United finally look like a team.
    Plenty of talent coming through too.
    Casemiro looks pure class with every game.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:02

      Mate replied:
      Spurs are saying the same about their team

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:55

    Ince has done well with Reading.

    Best of luck for the future.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 22:03

      djw replied:
      He got Darwin Nunez on loan from liVARpool

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:57

    Really good win in the end by united. Casemiro is just pure class. Good game by Anthony aswell.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 22:03

      djw replied:
      Was Antony doing 360’s ?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:57

    Liverpool blundersigning Carroll deservedly sent off, absolute donkey of a player.

    We are through to the next round and soon to be joined by Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:01

      Brass Eye replied:
      Cassa, what a man

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:58

    What was Andy Carroll playing at? Stupid tackle!

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 22:04

      expatfrog replied:
      Should have already had a yellow for going through the back of erikson 10 minutes earlier.

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 22:00

    It's good to feel some pride again about Man. United. Never stopped supporting them, but was difficult to care when Pogba, Ronaldo, Ole and many others were stealing a living and not caring! Great to see another Eric putting some pride back in the team!!

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:04

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Ole did care, maybe could have done better but cared more than the other two and quite disrespectful the way you have described him.

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 21:57

    Casemiro, club legend.

  • Comment posted by The Red Knight, today at 22:02

    lee dixon gave the man of the match to Antony!!!!

    One word dixon CASEMIRO

    • Reply posted by triggs, today at 22:09

      triggs replied:
      Dixon ain't got a clue ...

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:58

    Andy Carroll, what a waste of space

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 22:00

    Casemiro best in WORLD

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 21:56

    All I can say from that performance is that I'm glad Maguire and Lindelof are no longer our number one centre back pairing.

    It brings back bad memories, awful.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:58

      Brass Eye replied:
      Seconded.

  • Comment posted by TheWumag, today at 22:00

    Unlucky Reading, well played United. Got Sunday roast booked for tomorrow down the pub so hopefully a fantastic weekend. Come on Brighton.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:08

    Absolutely Varcical rashed decision!!

  • Comment posted by BazBall, today at 21:57

    Marching on on on

