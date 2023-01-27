Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jadon Sancho could return for Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Reading on Saturday at Old Trafford after a three-month absence.

The 22-year-old last played in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in October.

Manager Erik ten Hag revealed that "physical and mental issues" had kept the forward out, with Sancho returning to first team training last week.

"He is training with the team and we will see," said Ten Hag in Friday's pre-match news conference.

"I said he's on the way back, he's making steps."

This fixture comes during a busy period for United, with nine games in the next 30 days.

Diogo Dalot remains out, while fellow full-back Luke Shaw is a "question mark" after missing Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup win against Nottingham Forest through illness.