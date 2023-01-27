Cantwell became Beale's first signing as Rangers manager when he joined on a long-term deal

Rangers manager Michael Beale says the club are talking to "three or four more" players and suggested they may be looking at defensive reinforcements.

Rangers have signed Todd Cantwell from Norwich City and have been linked with Nicolas Raskin and Morgan Whittaker, whose contracts expire in the summer.

The Ibrox boss denied suggestions of a pre-contract deal with either player.

"There's noise around one or two players, things growing arms and legs that are maybe not so true," he said.

"They're not the only ones we're speaking to. I do like them, the club like them, we've been clear on that, but they play for somebody else and if they don't want to sell, they don't want to sell.

"We're busy in the background. I've spoken a lot today about the final third being quite loaded, no-one has really took the scent that I'm saying the other end of the pitch might be where we strengthen.

"There's three or four more we're speaking to and if the deal is right now, we're going to get it done. If the deal is not right, we'll move to the summer - with the contract situation, it opens up space in the squad."

While Beale is keen to strengthen his pool, he is adamant he will only bring players in players who are right for Rangers.

"Our squad is strong enough to get to the end of the season," he explained. "It's not like I am going to be devastated come next week if we don't get another one in. There's money to be spent, but it's there to be spent on the right ones."

Ianis Hagi is in the squad for Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone after a year out and Beale is thrilled with the depth and variety the Romania playmaker's return - as well as the signing of Cantwell - make.

Defender John Souttar is not quite ready to be involved while forward Kemar Roofe is close to returning to training.

"I'm delighted to have Ianis back, he looks really sharp," Beale said. "He's not ready for 90 minutes but to have Ianis and Todd in the squad, I'm a really happy manager.

"Ianis and I are really close. He is a special young person, as a professional and a kid. To have him back is massive.

"All of a sudden we are starting to look like we have numbers up the pitch, and good variety. There is not a lot missing in the final third if they are all fit and happy."