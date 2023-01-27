Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Oh Hyeongyu (far right) trained with his new Celtic team-mates on Friday

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v Celtic Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ange Postecoglou says "there's still potential movement" to come in the January transfer window for Celtic, but hinted that outgoings are more likely than further new arrivals.

Forward Oh Hyeongyu this week became the club's fifth capture of the window, which closes on Tuesday.

Josip Juranovic and Mortiz Jenz have left and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has been heavily linked with a move.

"More likely out than in," said Postecoglou when asked about transfers.

"There's nothing definite at the moment. Players are in charge of their careers, assessing what the best options are for them.

"There's still a fair bit of speculation around him (Giakoumakis). Until something gets resolved either way, it's about seeing how he's training and how he's feeling about things."

When asked whether Celtic's recruitment was done, the Australian joked: "I could say, 'yes' but then it would be boring for the next few days for all of us. So, I'll just stay we'll stay agile and see what happens and I can get asked these questions again on the weekend."

As well as South Korea forward Oh, Canada right-back Alastair Johnston, Japan midfielder Tomoki Iwata and his compatriot Yuki Kobayashi, a defender, have arrived at the Scottish Premiership leaders this month.

Postecoglou was asked if Oh would feature against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday given the striker has not played since November.

"We'll see how he goes," the manager replied. "He's in good physical condition. I'm keen to get him involved as soon as possible.

"It seems like it's been a long time coming. We identified him pretty early and to be honest I thought he'd be the first one in the building.

"His club weren't really keen on letting him go. His form just kept getting better. Fair to say there were times where I didn't think it was going to happen.

"Really happy to get it over the line. Really excited to get him a part of the set-up. He's a young guy but he's really mature and really determined to make an impact."