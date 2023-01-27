Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Esther Morgan made her Wales debut as an 18-year-old in 2021

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season.

Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United.

The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.

"I'm just excited to get started now and get to play football at such a good club," Morgan told Sunderland's website.

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said the Sunderland move would help Morgan "gain competitive minutes" following a long period out last year.