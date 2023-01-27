Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

D'Mani Mellor has scored once in 12 appearances for Wycombe

Rochdale have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old came through Manchester United's academy and made one senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He joined the Chairboys in the summer and has scored once in 12 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth's men.

"He's a great athlete who works extremely hard and has loads of potential," boss Jim Bentley told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.