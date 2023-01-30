Last updated on .From the section Football

Viktor Gyokeres has scored 13 goals for Coventry so far this season

With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players.

BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League before the deadline, and a few who have already made the step.

Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City)

The Sweden international striker, 24, is enjoying another stellar season for the Sky Blues.

He hit 18 in all competitions last season and already has 13 this campaign for a team who are four points off the Championship play-off places.

"Coventry City's top scorer has been the subject of transfer speculation since the summer but the signs are he will be staying with the Sky Blues, at least until the end of the season," BBC CWR's Coventry City reporter Clive Eakin said.

"With 13 goals so far his reputation has grown further, leading to more Premier League clubs being linked with him.

"However, manager Mark Robins has boldly asserted there's 'zero chance' of Gyokeres being sold in the window and new majority shareholder Doug King also stated he doesn't want Coventry to be a 'selling club'.

"Clearly, a huge offer might change the picture but, short of that, Gyokeres will remain a key figure at the club for the rest of this campaign."

Could one of the struggling teams be tempted into making such an offer in the next 24 hours or so?

Harry Souttar (Stoke City)

The big Aberdeen-born centre-back, 24, timed his return from a long-term knee injury perfectly to showcase his talents for Australia at the World Cup.

After just one game for the Potters, Souttar was thrust into a group match against then reigning champions France.

Premier League strugglers Leicester have been linked with a move.

"Standout performances in Qatar as the Socceroos reached the knockout stages saw him impress against some of the planet's best players, including France striker Kylian Mbappe and Argentina star Lionel Messi," BBC Radio Stoke's Mark Elliott said.

"That also put him back on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs and, with Stoke working hard to stay within the boundaries imposed by Financial Fair Play regulations, a move might suit all parties.

"Boss Alex Neil says Stoke won't be held to ransom and any deal will have to be in the club's best interests.

"There might be a timetable on it too as the Potters manager has also confirmed that he'll want time to reinvest some of the proceeds to improve a team that's been maddeningly inconsistent this season, while the window is open."

Sander Berge (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge joined Sheffield United from Genk for £22m in January 2020

The big Norwegian midfielder has been integral to Sheffield United's excellent campaign so far.

The Blades sit second in the Championship, 12 points clear of Middlesbrough in third, and look bound for a return to the Premier League.

However, they were placed under a transfer embargo earlier this month over a failure to keep up with payments to another club.

Allied to that there is some uncertainty about the ownership of the Bramall Lane side and it is perhaps no surprise that teams in the Premier League are understood to be considering a late move for the 24-year-old.

Berge was left out of the Blades' squad for their FA Cup tie at Wrexham on Sunday and both Fulham and Newcastle are thought to be trying to get a deal before Tuesday's deadline.

"There's been interest and there always is but there have been no bids," boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield on Friday.

"All I can do is stress the same things, with the position we have got ourselves in, I don't want anyone to leave."

Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

The Senegal winger is another who has been endlessly rumoured to be on the move - could this be the window where it happens?

The 24-year-old, who featured at the World Cup in Qatar, is attracting attention from Premier League sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Sarr has scored seven goals this season for Watford, who are fourth in the Championship but 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)

The Stoke-born Chile international has been linked with a Premier League move for some time but it appears that Rovers will at least keep him until the end of the season.

It is understood he has a pre-contract agreement with Spanish side Villarreal, that will see the 23-year-old move to La Liga when his deal expires at Ewood Park in the summer.

With Rovers fifth in the Championship table, fans will be pleased he is sticking around to try to fire the club back to the top flight after 11 years away.

Already on the move

Antoine Semenyo [Bristol City - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

This one dragged on a bit but Bournemouth finally got their man on Friday.

The Ghana international forward, 23, represented his country in the World Cup in Qatar and arrives at the Cherries having scored four goals in his past five appearances in all competitions.

Gary O'Neil will hope his new man can adapt to the Premier League seamlessly as he looks to steer them away from relegation danger.

James Bree [Luton - Southampton] Undisclosed

Very much one of those transfers that just feels right.

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones signed full-back James Bree, 25, from his old side on Thursday to help give the struggling Saints more competition in an area that Tino Livramento's long-term injury has left them short of cover in.

Bree had been ever-present for a Hatters team who are challenging for a spot in the Championship play-offs.

Daniel Bentley [Bristol City - Wolves] Undisclosed

Not the most high-profile player to leave Bristol City for the Premier League this month it has to be said...

Wolves added 29-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Bentley last Wednesday to provide cover for Portugal international Jose Sa.

The former Brentford goalkeeper had been Robins skipper but lost his place after a 3-0 defeat at Birmingham in October, and did not feature for Nigel Pearson's men again.

Compiled by BBC Sport's Ian Woodcock.