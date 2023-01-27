Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

HIsham Kasimu (left) impressed for Farnborough against Sutton United in the FA Cup in November

Sutton United have signed Hisham Kasimu from Farnborough on a permanent deal and brought in MK Dons' Matt Dennis on loan until the end of the season.

French striker Kasimu, 25, scored 12 goals for Farnborough after joining the National League South club from AFC Totton last summer.

The terms of his transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Dennis, 20, has notched six goals in 27 outings for the Dons this season.

He joined the League One club from Norwich City in June last year.

Both players are available for Sutton's trip to Harrogate Town in League Two on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.