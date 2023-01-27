Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty said he "could not wait to get started" at Hartlepool

Hartlepool have signed attacking midfielder Tayt Trusty from Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Seasiders' academy and has had spells on loan at Hyde United and Radcliffe Borough.

Dartford-born Trusty attended a Cyprus under-21 training camp but has not been capped.

The player joins a Hartlepool side two points above the League Two relegation places.

"As soon as I heard there was a opportunity to come to Hartlepool, it was a no brainer," he said.

"I have trained with the lads this morning and you can see the mix of experience and quality. I can't wait to get started."

Pools manager Keith Curle said Trusty was "a young dynamic prospect".

"He has been on the fringes of first-team football at Blackpool and has come here to further his career," Curle added. "He needs to be playing league football."