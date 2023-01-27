Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez has been banned for one match following an incident in his debut on loan at Wigan

Wigan midfielder Miguel Azeez has been given a one-match ban for picking up a flare on his debut for the club.

The on-loan Arsenal player 20, was charged by the Football Association last week, days after he had picked up the flare while celebrating Will Keane's late equaliser at Cardiff.

Azeez picked up the pyrotechnic then threw it back on the ground but admitted an improper conduct charge.

He will miss the Championship match at Blackburn on Monday, 6 February.

Azeez joined Latics this month after a loan at Spanish side Ibiza was cut short following 10 appearances.