Joe Gelhardt has joined Sunderland on loan from Leeds United

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji.

"I know how big the club is and I'm really looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help," he said.

"I spoke with the head coach and the playing style seemed a perfect fit for me. I've watched Sunderland on the TV this season and seen some positive, attacking football and I can't wait to get involved."

The England Under-20 international has scored two goals in 41 first-team appearances for Leeds, and joins a Sunderland side who lie in ninth place in the Championship, a point outside the play-offs.

Manager Tony Mowbray told the club website: external-link "It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him.

"He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

"I'm sure the fans can't wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development."