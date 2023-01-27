Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman celebrates the FA Cup third round replay win over Boreham Wood

Accrington Stanley's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Leeds is "season-changing" for the club financially, says managing director David Burgess.

The League One side booked the tie with an extra-time win over non-league Boreham Wood in Tuesday's replay.

That means Premier League side Leeds will travel to the Wham Stadium for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Burgess said the game is worth around £300,000 to Stanley in TV revenue, prize money and matchday receipts.

The match is expected to be a sell-out and will also be televised live on BBC One.

It will raise £110,000 in TV revenue, £105,000 in competition prize money and Burgess told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It's season-changing.

"With the other little bits on top it made Tuesday night a £300,000 game, and when you are talking about turnovers of circa £3m, give or take a little bit more nowadays, it's 10% of your turnover.

"It's really important to us. It is the difference between red and black. It's football fortune and you're not planning for it, but when it comes along you are desperate for it.

"We'll be really shocked if it wasn't. We heard that Leeds sold their allocation of 2,600 in 40 minutes."

Stanley reached the fourth round after Tommy Leigh's penalty decided a tight encounter against National League side Boreham Wood, and tickets for the Leeds tie at Accrington's 5,540-capacity ground went on sale immediately after the game.