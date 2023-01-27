Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Rollin Menayese was born in DR Congo but brought up in Wales

Hartlepool defender Rollin Menayese has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle fracture.

The 25-year-old Congo-born Welshman sustained the injury late on in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Carlisle.

Having suffered the injury in the 89th minute, and with Pools having used all their substitutes, they had to play the final seven minutes with 10 men.

Menayese, who was on a season's loan from Walsall, will now return to the Midlands to recuperate.

"He's going to be out for potentially six months," Pools boss Keith Curle told BBC Radio Tees. "He's going down to London on Monday to have an operation.

"It's a mental challenge for him now when he comes back from this. He needs to be in a good place. He need a focus. A plan.

"I've told him to learn a musical instrument. The piano? Or the saxaphone?

"And he's got an interest in learning to speak French fluently. I've told him to go and get the headphones on."