Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Tyler Onyango on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been part of Everton's academy since he was eight, where he worked with new Forest Green head coach Duncan Ferguson.

Onyango, who was capped by England at under-17 level, made his first-team debut for the Toffees in January 2021.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Rovers' League One rivals Burton, where he made 24 appearances.