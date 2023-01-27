Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Grant Ward did not play for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2021

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Grant Ward following his release from Blackpool earlier this month.

Ward re-joined the Seasiders in October on a short-term deal after recovering from a long-term Achilles injury.

The 28-year-old made 58 appearances for the club, having initially signed for them in 2019.

Ward, who began his career with Tottenham's academy, also spent three years with Ipswich and has had spells at Rotherham and Coventry

"Grant is a really good player, with excellent experience at our level, having been promoted out of League One with Blackpool," said Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton.

"We are delighted to have him with us and he will be a quality addition to our group."