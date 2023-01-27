Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Leading National League scorer Macaulay Langstaff claimed the winner for Notts County when they beat Wrexham earlier in the season

Notts County manager Luke Williams has warned Wrexham they cannot afford to drop points in their bid for automatic promotion with his side and the Welsh club on course to set a new National League points record.

County are second in the table, three adrift of Wrexham, and have amassed more points after 27 games than Crawley did when promoted with 105 in 2010-11.

"It's up to Wrexham," Williams said.

"They have to maintain that level and we have to try to push."

County have led the National League for much of the campaign, making the best start to a league league in their history which dates back to the formation of league football in 1888.

A convincing home win against FC Halifax Town on Saturday could take the Magpies back to the top above Wrexham, who started the season as title favourites.

'We have to win every game'

If County avoid defeat they will make it 19 games unbeaten - their best run for 93 years.

"We can't even draw a game - we have to win every game because of the level," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Wrexham are in incredible form. They are now in that position where they can't be stopped if they win all their games.

"We have been there and, of course, slipped up a couple of times, drew a couple of games and that put us second.

"It's over to them. They have to keep that level very, very high."

Williams, who was given a new deal this month after turning the club into title contenders, said the battle that has developed at the top of the table "is fantastic".

He also sees Chesterfield and Woking as contenders, with both clubs 10 points adrift of County with games in hand.

"We have to learn every single day to be our very best," Williams said.

"This is the toughest lesson I'm sure they [the players] will ever face, and they are unlikely to play in a league as aggressive as this."