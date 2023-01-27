Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Ben Gladwin first played for Swindon between 2013 and 2015 and scored six goals in 64 outings during his second permanent spell at the club, which began in July 2021

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Ben Gladwin from fellow League Two club Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old links up again with former Robins boss Scott Lindsey, who was appointed as Crawley manager on 11 January.

Gladwin, who scored one goal in 23 appearances for Swindon this season, has agreed an 18-month contract.

"This is a brilliant signing for this football club," Lindsey told the Crawley website. external-link

"Ben is an excellent player and a great leader. He will add great professionalism and qualities to the changing room."

Gladwin is eligible to make his Crawley debut in their League Two game at home against Salford City on Saturday, which will be Lindsey's first game since taking charge.

Scheduled matches against Doncaster Rovers, Sutton United and Grimsby Town this month have all been postponed because of waterlogged or frozen pitches.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has re-signed for the Reds on a deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old had left the Broadfield Stadium late last year after his previous contract expired.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.