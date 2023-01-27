Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Karl Robinson says Oxford have 'underachieved' so far this season but the club is working hard behind the scenes

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says they are still aiming to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

The club, who are 12th in League One, have signed three defenders so far - but no forwards.

"Every other club makes it look easy [bringing players in] but trust me it's not," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford's Five-Minute Fans Forum.

"Very few clubs can put big money on the table and get things done quickly."

United, who have been hampered by injuries this season, have scored 33 goals including seven in their past five games.

"We are knocking on a lot of doors trying to find the right players," added Robinson.

"We are working around, the clock but if players are not there you can't just make things happen.

"Things have happened that have been out of our league but we haven't missed out on anything in our framework - 100% we want a striker before Tuesday."

'I've made some bad decisions'

Forward Kyle Joseph, on loan from Championship side Swansea, is due to return to his home club at the end of the season but there have been calls to extend his loan deal.

Robinson says "funds are available" to cover injured players but United have had "some horrendous luck".

"Even last night there is a tonne going on behind the scenes and then Stefan Negri gets injured in a reserve game and that's another knock to the club," he added.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you every decision we have made this season has been good, because it hasn't.

"I've made some bad decisions but everyone does and sometimes you get away with it and sometimes you don't."

'We should have put our foot down'

Oxford travel to Burton, who are in the relegation zone, on Saturday knowing a win could put them into the league's top 10.

United beat their opponents 2-1 earlier in the season but have struggled away from home recently with just one win from their past five games on the road.

"People say we are underachieving and I agree but we are not underachieving internally," said Robinson.

"I think we are underachieving because of the highs that we have been reaching in the last three years.

"We've just been poor in games that we should have won at home like Forest Green and Morecombe - we should have really put our foot down in those games."