Jackson Smith: Walsall sign Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper on loan
Walsall have signed goalkeeper Jackson Smith on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old had a loan spell at non-league Kettering Town last season.
He is yet to play for Wolves' first team but appeared for the U21s against Stockport in the Papa Johns Trophy in September, which Wolves won 2-1.
"Jackson has come in to push Owen [Evans] and provide him with some much-needed competition," boss Michael Flynn told the Saddlers website.
Walsall are 11th in League Two, and are in FA Cup action on Saturday with a fourth-round tie against 2021 winners Leicester City.
Smith is their fifth signing of the January transfer window following Joe Low, Robbie Willmott, Jamille Matt and Yann Songo'o.
