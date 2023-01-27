Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Harvey Saunders joined Bristol Rovers from Fleetwood Town

Tranmere have signed Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Saunders for an undisclosed fee.

Saunders, 25, scored five goals in 43 appearances for Joey Barton's side and was part of the team that won promotion to League One last season.

The former Fleetwood forward has signed an 18-month deal.

"We tried to secure Harvey from Bristol Rovers in the summer, so I am delighted to have got this across the line now," said Tranmere manager Micky Mellon.

Rovers manager Barton said Saunders wanted more game time.

"He has done brilliantly, but he is desperate to get on and get playing regularly," he told the Bristol Rovers website.

"It allows us to recoup some money that we can invest, hopefully, back in the side."