Rocky Bushiri: Hibs defender ruled out for three months
Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out "for at least three months with an ankle injury", the club say.
The Belgian defender, 23, came off deep into stoppage time of Sunday's Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts.
Bushiri arrived at Easter Road a year ago, initially on loan from Norwich, and made the switch permanent on a three-year deal in June.
Team-mate Ryan Porteous travelled to Watford on Thursday after Hibs accepted a bid for the defender.
Bushiri and Porteous have often formed the club's central defensive pairing this season, with the former making 19 appearances this season.
As well as Porteous, Hibs could also lose striker Kevin Nisbet with Millwall in talks to sign the Scotland cap in a deal worth more than £2m.
Meanwhile, left-sided defender and midfielder Demetri Mitchell has left Hibs to join Exeter City on a free transfer.
