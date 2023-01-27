Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Will Greenidge could be in the squad for Saturday's game with Hartlepool

Colchester United have signed West Ham United defender Will Greenidge on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Greenidge did not play for the Hammers first team but made three appearances for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

The 20-year-old right-back is the seventh signing made by the U's since the start of the transfer window.

He came through the West Ham academy and scored his first goal in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Cheltenham in October.

No details of any fee or compensation have been disclosed by the two clubs.

