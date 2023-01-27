Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Lee Nicholls had been ever-present for Huddersfield this season up until 1 January

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old has not featured since the home defeat by Luton on 1 January.

Nicholls kept 18 league clean sheets and was voted the club's player of the season in 2021-22 as they reached the Championship play-off final.

Australian Nicholas Bilokapic, 20, has played the past two games in Nicholls' absence.

"He's a leader and a great lad, we'll support him the best we can," boss Mark Fotheringham said.

"Young Nick has done brilliantly coming in and he'll have our full backing as he did against Hull.

"In terms of a new goalkeeper, we're always looking to improve, we're very forward thinking and we want to recruit well and bring people in to make an impact."

The Terriers are 22nd in the Championship, three points adrift of safety.