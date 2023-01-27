Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Joao Gomes will be Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui's sixth signing of the January transfer window

Wolves have agreed a £15m fee with Flamengo for midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 21-year-old only made his debut in 2020 but has become a regular in the Brazilian league.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui identified Gomes as a key potential signing leading into what has been a busy transfer window at Molineux.

However, the Premier League side faced competition for Gomes from Lyon, with Flamengo keen to do a deal with the French club.

Gomes preferred Wolves and it is anticipated he will fly into England early next week before completing his medical.

He would be Lopetegui's sixth senior signing of the transfer window, with Wolves owners Fosun pledging to back the former Spain and Real Madrid boss in his attempts to guide Wolves, outside the relegation places only on goal difference, to greater safety