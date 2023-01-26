Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round live on the BBC Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.

The fourth round of the FA Cup takes place this weekend, with 32 teams still harbouring dreams of reaching Wembley.

But how much do you remember about the third round of this season's competition?

The Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to test your memory of a round full of shocks, goals and drama.

