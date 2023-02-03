Scunthorpe United v Barnet

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45BarnetBarnet
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|29
|20
|8
|1
|72
|26
|46
|68
|2
|Wrexham
|27
|20
|5
|2
|70
|23
|47
|65
|3
|Woking
|27
|16
|5
|6
|48
|26
|22
|53
|4
|Chesterfield
|25
|16
|4
|5
|50
|30
|20
|52
|5
|Barnet
|26
|14
|5
|7
|49
|41
|8
|47
|6
|Bromley
|28
|10
|10
|8
|41
|36
|5
|40
|7
|Boreham Wood
|26
|10
|9
|7
|31
|25
|6
|39
|8
|Dag & Red
|26
|11
|6
|9
|40
|41
|-1
|39
|9
|Southend
|26
|10
|8
|8
|34
|24
|10
|38
|10
|Eastleigh
|28
|11
|5
|12
|35
|36
|-1
|38
|11
|Wealdstone
|27
|10
|8
|9
|33
|38
|-5
|38
|12
|Solihull Moors
|27
|10
|6
|11
|41
|38
|3
|36
|13
|Altrincham
|28
|9
|9
|10
|40
|50
|-10
|36
|14
|Aldershot
|30
|10
|4
|16
|40
|49
|-9
|34
|15
|York
|28
|8
|8
|12
|33
|34
|-1
|32
|16
|Maidenhead United
|28
|9
|5
|14
|31
|41
|-10
|32
|17
|Halifax
|27
|9
|5
|13
|24
|34
|-10
|32
|18
|Yeovil
|27
|6
|13
|8
|23
|26
|-3
|31
|19
|Dorking
|28
|8
|6
|14
|44
|67
|-23
|30
|20
|Oldham
|26
|7
|7
|12
|33
|41
|-8
|28
|21
|Torquay
|28
|6
|8
|14
|31
|50
|-19
|26
|22
|Gateshead
|27
|5
|10
|12
|33
|45
|-12
|25
|23
|Scunthorpe
|29
|5
|8
|16
|34
|56
|-22
|23
|24
|Maidstone United
|30
|5
|6
|19
|33
|66
|-33
|21
