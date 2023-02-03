Match ends, Chelsea 0, Fulham 0.
British record signing Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut but could not help his new side claim only their second win of 2023 as they were held by Fulham at Stamford Bridge.
Argentina midfielder Fernandez completed a £107m move to the Blues from Benfica three days ago and Graham Potter opted to hand him an immediate start.
He made a solid impression and almost enjoyed a dream debut when his curled effort flew just wide of the post in the second half.
Kai Havertz also went close before the break when his lobbed effort from Hakim Ziyech's superb pass clipped the woodwork before the ball was cleared off the line, while debutant David Datro Fofana had a shot cleared off the line late on after showing great control to wrongfoot the goalkeeper.
But overall Chelsea did not do enough to earn the win as they again struggled to create real goalscoring chances, finishing the game with just two shots on target.
Fulham fully deserved the point after a superb defensive display and move up to sixth in the table, three places and two points above Chelsea.
- Follow Chelsea v Fulham here
- How did you rate Chelsea's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Fulham's display? Send us your views here
New faces, same issues for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly spent big during January, with the £288m outlay eclipsing the £270m spent in the summer, to ensure Potter has the players to push for a top-four finish in the second half of the season.
The biggest of the purchases was Fernandez. The World Cup winner has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Benfica from River Plate for £8.8m last summer and has been bought by Chelsea to strengthen their midfield.
He provided a hint of what is to come from him against Fulham, topping the stats for most touches (59) and most tackles (five) than any other player in the first half, and came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock with his shot from outside the box in the second half.
Fellow January arrivals Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Fofana also featured in the game and while they had varying degrees of impact, Chelsea's long-running issue in front of goal was once again laid bare.
It took the hosts well over an hour to manage a shot on target, with the Blues - who started the game without a traditional striker - falling well short in the final third.
Fofana suggested he could improve that during his short time on the pitch, superbly rounding the goalkeeper late on before his goal-bound effort was cleared by Tim Ream, but they have now scored just two goals in their last six matches - a statistic that needs to improve quickly if they are to move higher up the table.
An impressive away display
Fulham have been exceptional since the World Cup, winning more games than any other side in the Premier League, and this performance highlighted why they are a serious threat for a finish in the European places.
Marco Silva's side were disciplined in their shape, frustrating the hosts as they struggled to find a way through the defence, and also carried a threat in attack themselves.
A bit more conviction from Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid with their shots in the second half and they may have come away with the win, but this was a very solid three points that keeps the Blues below them in the table.
Player of the match
TeteKenny Tete
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number4Player nameBadiashileAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number31Player nameMaduekeAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number27Player nameFofanaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
3.87
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number3Player nameKurzawaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
6.39
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 60'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 4Badiashile
- 32CucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 84'minutes
- 23GallagherBooked at 64mins
- 5Fernández
- 19MountSubstituted forFofanaat 75'minutes
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forSterlingat 60'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 15MudrykSubstituted forMaduekeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Sterling
- 21Chilwell
- 26Koulibaly
- 27Fofana
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 31Madueke
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 90+1'minutes
- 26João PalhinhaBooked at 22mins
- 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSolomonat 75'minutes
- 18PereiraBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKurzawaat 90+4'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 3Kurzawa
- 4Tosin
- 5Duffy
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 21James
- 30Alves Morais
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 40,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Fulham 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Carlos Vinícius.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Andreas Pereira.
Booking
Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).
Post update
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by David Datro Fofana (Chelsea).
Post update
Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Datro Fofana (Chelsea).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Wow! Is that what 500M spend, since last summer, buys you these days?
Couldn't happen to a nicer club.