Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 34Welch-Hayes
  • 26Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 2Jones
  • 6Baines
  • 8Lundstram
  • 11Cashman
  • 35Sinclair
  • 9Hulme
  • 29Linney

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 18Pringle
  • 28Oyedele
  • 31Gyasi
  • 33Kaja

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 4Bingham
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 17Webster
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 12Kendall
  • 18Whitely
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
Referee:
Michael Barlow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC