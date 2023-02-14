Dagenham & Redbridge v Eastleigh

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 3Johnson
- 4Rance
- 8Sagaf
- 6Mussa
- 5Onariase
- 7Effiong
- 12Robinson
- 16Phipps
- 19Ling
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 10Balanta
- 11Weston
- 21Longe-King
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 6Maghoma
- 7Carter
- 16McKiernan
- 9Whitehall
- 8Cissé
- 10Hesketh
- 17Harper
- 18Mitchell
- 19Panter
- 21Rutherford
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 12Langston
- 13Flitney
- 20Payne
- 26Simpson
- Referee:
- Sam Mulhall
Match report to follow.