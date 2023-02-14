Close menu
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 3Johnson
  • 4Rance
  • 8Sagaf
  • 6Mussa
  • 5Onariase
  • 7Effiong
  • 12Robinson
  • 16Phipps
  • 19Ling
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 10Balanta
  • 11Weston
  • 21Longe-King
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 6Maghoma
  • 7Carter
  • 16McKiernan
  • 9Whitehall
  • 8Cissé
  • 10Hesketh
  • 17Harper
  • 18Mitchell
  • 19Panter
  • 21Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 12Langston
  • 13Flitney
  • 20Payne
  • 26Simpson
Referee:
Sam Mulhall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
