Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Isaac Lihadji made three appearances for Lille in last season's Champions League

Sunderland have signed Lille forward Isaac Lihadji for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21 and played in the Champions League last season.

"I can see it's a beautiful city with supporters who have a great love for football, so I'm happy to be here," Lihadji told the club website.

"The project attracted me because the club inspire young players to improve their level."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.