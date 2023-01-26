Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Tom Eastman has not featured for Colchester since 10 December

Harrogate Town have signed Colchester United defender Tom Eastman on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has made 409 league appearances for the U's since joining from Ipswich in May 2011.

Eastman could make his Town debut against Sutton United on Saturday.

"He's a player we identified some time ago, he's very comfortable on the ball and for me is very underestimated as a footballer," boss Simon Weaver told the club website.

