From the section Wycombe

Harvey Cartwright made his England Under-20 debut against Poland last March

Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international.

He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance.

Cartwright will provide additional cover for Wycombe first-choice Max Stryjek as they look to force their way into the top six in League One.

The Chairboys, who do not play again until their trip to Port Vale on 4 February, are currently seventh.

