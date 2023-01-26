Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Stefan Bajcetic has appeared in the Premier League, FA and Carabao Cups and Champions League this term for Liverpool

Liverpool's teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new four-year contract at the club.

The Spain youth international made his debut for Jurgen Klopp's side in August, shortly before turning 18.

He has since made a further nine appearances and scored his first senior goal in the Premier League win at Aston Villa in December.

"There was a door - I'm not even sure it was open - but he ran through it and he was really exceptional," Klopp said.

Bajcetic, who joined Liverpool in December 2020 from Celta Vigo for £220,000, added: "It's amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come."