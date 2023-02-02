Last updated on .From the section Premier League

At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity.

We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10...

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

Rating: 9

We spent £50m and have brought in three quality players in Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho, so I feel we have done really good business. It's also great that two of those signings already have Premier League experience. A successful window.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Rating: 6

'Trust Emery' has been the phrase used by Villa fans this window but it's been an underwhelming January. We've cleared out various fringe players and loaned out a number of under 23 players.

But, in only signing Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran, it seems a big risk to wait until the summer to land Unai Emery's targets.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net external-link

Rating: 9

It was a remarkable transfer window for Bournemouth, with six players - Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph, Antoine Semenyo, Matias Vina, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore - coming in. Additions were essential in our current predicament, and now we have definitely given boss Gary O'Neil the tools to go and achieve safety. We really have done some strong business.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Rating: 8

This was a typical Brentford January transfer window - quiet, with no major departures. Only one player arrived - Kevin Schade, early in the month. Club legend Sergi Canos and Charlie Goode both left on loan, while Mads Bech Sorensen, Paris Maghoma and Tariqe Fosu returned from old loan deals to start new ones.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Rating: 8

We only lost one good player in Leandro Trossard and, thankfully, he went to Arsenal, not Chelsea. I'm pleased we've kept Moises Caicedo even if it does look as though he'll be off in the summer. As ever, the club have spent little but gained a lot financially.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Rating: 9

Another window for Todd Boehly and co, another money splurge! Long-term contracts were handed out to the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk to assuage Financial Fair Play concerns, while Graham Potter must quickly find a formula to challenge for Champions League qualification. Thanks must also go to the outgoing Jorginho for his many years of trophy-winning service.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

Rating: 8

Palace operated under the radar and boosted the squad with Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Box-to-box midfielder Ahamada has been chased for a while and fits the recruitment policy. Lokonga was a surprise but could offer an extra dimension.

It has been pleasing - no panic, with two sensible additions.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Rating: 0.

What a catastrophic window. Sold Richarlison in the summer, no replacement. Sold Anthony Gordon, no replacement. It's not rocket science. If you're going to sell one of your first XI, they need to be replaced. Where was any evidence of a plan with weeks to prepare? What a shambles.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Rating: 9

Fulham's calm January window shows how well the Whites have done this season. No panic buys but strengthening where boss Marco Silva wanted, with cover at right-back in Cedric Soares and quality in central midfield from Sasa Lukic, who arrived from Torino. Nobody can complain.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

Rating: 8

Finally, I can say I'm ecstatic with our January transfer business - for a change! The four quality additions in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter, Weston McKennie and Diogo Monteiro were greatly needed. They will make the difference for us, hopefully meaning a comfortable, mid-table finish rather than battling to avoid relegation.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Rating: 8

A change of pace to the lack of signings we have made in recent seasons with Tete, Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar coming in. Hopefully, Leicester have worked their magic and they turn out to be wonder signings like Riyad Mahrez or N'Golo Kante.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Rating: 4

Forward Cody Gakpo was a signing with both short-term gain and long-term potential, but "midfield" was the word on everyone's lips. Another window ends without one through the door, so finding solutions internally during a difficult season remains the only option. All eggs are firmly in the Jude Bellingham basket.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Rating: 4

Maximo Perrone was signed from Argentina in what looks to be a signing for the future. Perhaps the most surprising was Joao Cancelo's exit.

Apparently, the Portugal full-back was unhappy with his lack of playing time, so it seems the right move for City, despite no obvious plans to replace him.

Manchester United

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock external-link

Rating: 8

United have done the best with the cards they've been dealt.

Erik ten Hag's budget was always going to be tight with a sale of the club brewing.

In loans for Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer, he's actually managed to upgrade two areas in terms of his playing style.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

Rating: 7

We looked to the future and ensured steady progression in this window. The acquisition of Anthony Gordon split the fanbase, but the potential is there and he is a clear squad upgrade. Harrison Ashby is a solid back-up at full-back who will learn behind Kieran Trippier. Jonjo Shelvey leaving without a midfield replacement was the only downside.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

Rating: 8

It was a great transfer window for Forest, who brought in experience and flair. Keylor Navas is undoubtedly world class, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa are exciting prospects, while Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe bring top-level knowhow. You can't say the owners haven't backed us with nearly 30 incomings since promotion.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Rating: 9

A potent goalscorer was top of Nathan Jones' shopping list - and the club came through by capturing powerhouse Paul Onuachu on deadline day. He joined earlier signings Mislav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz and James Bree. A club-record fee of £22m for Kamaldeen Sulemana on Tuesday took the net spend to £60.9m. Cash splashed, problem areas addressed.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose external-link

Rating: 5

Although Tottenham got their top target Pedro Porro, frustration remains as to why this could not have been done on 1 January instead of 11 minutes before the deadline. Arnaut Danjuma adds competition, but where's the new goalkeeper, centre-back and creative player?

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

Rating: 4

Losing a handful of exciting youngsters and new signing Danny Ings to injury has been a disappointing way to start the year. Harrison Ashby will be brilliant for Newcastle and it's a great shame that it didn't work out. Hopefully, Ings' injury is short-term or we are back to where we started 2023.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Rating: 9

The pull of Julen Lopetegui has been strong - Wolves would not have attracted the calibre of player they have done otherwise. A thin squad has been bolstered with much-needed leadership and experience. Craig Dawson adds stability; Mario Lemina gives bite; Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha provide goal threat; and Joao Gomes is already a cult hero.