The FA Cup - Fourth Round
Man CityManchester City1ArsenalArsenal0

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Nathan Ake scores decisive goal as hosts edge into FA Cup fifth round

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments779

Manager Pep Guardiola called Nathan Ake an "exceptional guy" after he sent Manchester City into the FA Cup fifth round with the winning goal in a narrow victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have established an impressive lead in the league but it was City who shaded a tight contest thanks to Ake's precise 64th-minute finish after good work from Jack Grealish.

Arsenal had chances of their own, especially in the first half when City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, deputising for Ederson, saved well from Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Leandro Trossard.

There was little to choose between the sides and their Premier League battle will come into focus once more when they meet at Emirates Stadium on 15 February.

"We were definitely better in the second half. Arsenal have taken a step forward. It was a tight game and you realise how good a side they are," Guardiola said.

"What a season he [Ake] is playing. He controlled one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League because Bukayo Saka is in an incredible moment. He is really good in the duels in the box, defending the far post and set-pieces is an extra bonus.

"He is an exceptional guy, there was a period where he didn't play and he never complained once. As a manager you want players like Nathan. He deserves all the good things in life."

City have the edge

City will view this as a psychological blow aimed in the direction of Arsenal, who manager Pep Guardiola has publicly recognised as the biggest threat to their hopes of retaining their title.

City were again short of their fluid best but have a squad so rich in quality and versatility that there is invariably a match-winning moment, on this occasion provided by Grealish's weaving run into the area and a clever finish from Ake.

Erling Haaland was quiet but the fact that City got over the line against opponents who have become so formidable, and who have lost only one league game this season, will delight Guardiola.

It was victory that came at a cost, however, with defender John Stones - so outstanding for his club this season and for England at the World Cup - forced off on the stroke of half-time after pulling up clutching his hamstring.

Stones has been an influential presence for City and Guardiola will hope the medical bulletin does not present a long-term problem.

Arsenal can be encouraged

For Arsenal, this was a rare taste of defeat this season - but there was enough for manager Mikel Arteta to be encouraged by as they turn attentions back to the league.

The Gunners put the shackles on goal machine Haaland, and in the first half - with recent £21m arrival Trossard prominent - they were a real threat going forward, with Ortega the busier goalkeeper.

It was all achieved with key men Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale held back from the starting line-up.

Arsenal pushed to the end and it required real bravery from Ortega to keep them at bay in tight goalmouth situations.

"I think we could have got much more out of the game," Arteta told ITV.

"We had big situations in the game and we didn't put them away. We can take a lot of positives, I think the way we approached the game and competed. It is really difficult to win against this team but we went head to head with them.

"In the big moments, in big matches, you have the make the difference. That is how you win these games."

While Arteta will be hurt by the defeat there was plenty in Arsenal's performance to not regard this as too much of a setback.

Neither manager drawing conclusions

Guardiola and Arteta were not drawing too many conclusions from the first big battle between the clubs this season when they spoke to the media afterwards.

Both will take away a measure of satisfaction, City with another FA Cup win to follow up their third-round victory against Chelsea, while Arteta's understandable disappointment in defeat will be tempered somewhat by a good performance.

On the downside, both managers were left to rue injuries to key men.

Arsenal will hope Thomas Partey's rib injury, which requires a scan, will not prove a major problem for the hugely influential midfield man - although it is likely to increase their urgency to conclude a deal for Brighton's Moses Caicedo, having had a £60m bid turned down.

City's worry will be around Stones, who came off late in the first half with a hamstring injury. Guardiola has strength in that central defensive department but Stones has been one of his outstanding and consistent performers this season.

Player of the match

AkéNathan Aké

with an average of 7.39

Manchester City

  1. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number18Player nameOrtega
    Average rating

    6.81

  6. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.69

  7. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.58

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.58

  9. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.40

  12. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.32

  13. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.20

  14. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.19

  15. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.06

Arsenal

  1. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.34

  2. Squad number30Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    5.99

  6. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    5.84

  7. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    5.76

  10. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    5.69

  11. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    5.68

  12. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    5.58

  13. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    5.57

  14. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    5.32

  15. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    5.26

  16. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    4.66

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18Ortega
  • 6Aké
  • 25Akanji
  • 5StonesSubstituted forLaporteat 45+4'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganBooked at 90mins
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 75'minutes
  • 82LewisSubstituted forWalkerat 58'minutes
  • 10Grealish
  • 9Haaland
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 7Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 19Álvarez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 31Ederson
  • 80Palmer

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Turner
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 16HoldingBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSalibaat 45'minutes
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 5ParteySubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 45'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forØdegaardat 74'minutes
  • 14Nketiah
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forMartinelliat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 12Saliba
  • 15Kiwior
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 35Zinchenko
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  7. Booking

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stefan Ortega.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.

  18. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

783 comments

  • Comment posted by mid Wales Toffee, today at 22:03

    Ake had Saka in his pocket all night.

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 22:05

      parkylane street replied:
      That IS true.

  • Comment posted by 40bob, today at 22:04

    how biased were itv. 2 ex arsenal players and a utd player. surely they could have got an ex city players?

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 22:13

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      Dixon's actually a Man City fan

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 22:02

    I think the league game will be a lot better.

    Arsenal played well first half despite not naming their strongest 11. City deserved winners.

    Hope Alvarez gets more time.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 22:09

      Gandalf replied:
      Felt both teams were a little wary of the other, plus some players seemed slightly off with their passing. From a City point of view, a good game to get out of with a 1-0 win. Hope John Stones is ok!

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 22:08

    Chelsea did us a right favour panic buying Mudryk, Trossard looks mustard, at a quarter of the price!!

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 22:09

      admiralB replied:
      Moaning by Monday.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:02

    More of a tactical chess game than a football match.
    Arsenal had some good moments but City's squad depth was telling.
    To only concede 1 goal to this team away isn't the end of the world.

    Trossard looks to be a very good signing.

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 22:06

      admiralB replied:
      Toys out of his pram by next week...

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 22:05

    Expect the usual gloaters will be on here. Disappointed to lose but saw a completely different performance to what we've been used to seeing over the past 10 years here. Trossard looks like a great signing

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 22:12

      coolspex replied:
      Usual gloating goes on All HYS feeds
      Hopefully post new year collapse starts now

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:13

    City fan

    A fine win! Make no mistake, the Gunners are the real deal and deserve to be where they are in the PL. City did well tonight - even if they are still a touch sort of their best. They'll probably have to step it up when playing Arsenal in the league as that's Arsenal's priority and they'll surely go for a top strength eleven.

  • Comment posted by Fiddy Jizzle, today at 22:12

    Ake was exceptional tonight. Not so much the goal but had Saka in his pocket. Admire the guy for staying and fighting for his place. One of our top players this season

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 22:27

      Rob replied:
      He's a class act.

  • Comment posted by charlessy, today at 22:09

    Arsenal fan here.

    No complaints with the result tonight. Performance was encouraging, just felt like City have the edge (especially with their squad depth).

    It's nice to play against City at the Etihad and not get hammered like usual even with 6 changes from last week.

    To me it felt that both sides weren't really playing at 100%. If this was a league fixture it would have had a quicker tempo

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 22:12

      Dave replied:
      Good to see Arsenal doing well again, breaks up the boring duopoly for a while anyway.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:04

    Glad city won….just to silence lee Dixon! So smug!!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:00

    Round 1 of Master Vs Pupil goes to Pep. Round 2 in two and half weeks.

    • Reply posted by my word is final, today at 22:06

      my word is final replied:
      Oh no! Here we go! Our usual post Xmas collapse!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 22:02

    A good win
    Alvarez is a shrewd player...

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:01

    Arsenal can be happy with how their backups played against a strong City side, should give them confidence for when they meet City again on the 15th.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 22:17

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Agree. I even thought Holding did a decent job to be fair. A £2M ex Bolton player holding his own against probably the best striker in world football… He’d had enough and was right to be subbed but he can still hold his head up.

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 22:13

    good game either sid could have taken it! nice set up by Jack

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:14

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Who is Sid ?????

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:00

    An efficient performance by City.
    Don’t worry Arsenal you can take out all your frustrations regarding being knocked out of the FA cup on Everton. Give their new manager a pasting that he will make him wonder just what he has got himself into.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:10

      Sport Report replied:
      Their new manager has experience of taking a team into PL relegation problems

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:02

    Disappointed but not disheartened. City are a quality team and we showed the ability to compete with them but found out what we already new which is that we don't quite have the depth to match them when not at full strength. Bigger fish to fry this year so on and up !

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Still a sixth straight defeat to Man City has to hurt and be worrying.

  • Comment posted by one year wonders, today at 22:20

    Funny how Arsenal supposedly put out the weaker team but when subs came on for both teams, City were the better side. Think about that for a minute.

    • Reply posted by Somebody, today at 22:24

      Somebody replied:
      Exactly.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 22:22

    Well played City. Very even game. Grealish excellent again. Ortega made some good saves but his didtribution wasn't great.

    • Reply posted by bluebee, today at 22:56

      bluebee replied:
      You must be joking
      Distribution was excellent
      Went long accurately when he needed to
      If anything better than Ederson

  • Comment posted by Haz, today at 22:15

    City not at their best but still too good for a good in form Arsenal side.

    • Reply posted by pboo, today at 22:51

      pboo replied: